Ten Hag labels new assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy as “a man of character”

Erik ten Hag is optimistic that Ruud van Nistelrooy will bring a touch of “Manchester United DNA” back to Old Trafford in his return as an assistant coach.

Van Nistelrooy’s comeback is part of a broader restructuring aimed at propelling the club forward in the coming seasons. Alongside Van Nistelrooy, Ten Hag has appointed Rene Hake to the coaching staff.

Both have signed two-year contracts, replacing Benni McCarthy and Mitchell van der Gaag. This marks Van Nistelrooy’s return to Old Trafford after 18 years, while Hake joins from his previous role at Go Ahead Eagles.

Van Nistelrooy’s coaching career has been characterized by steady progression. After retiring from professional play in 2012, he transitioned to coaching in 2013. His journey included stints with PSV Eindhoven’s Under-19 and Under-21 teams, culminating in success with the first team by winning the KNVB Cup in 2023.

Despite interest from other clubs such as Burnley and Leicester City, Van Nistelrooy opted to join Ten Hag at United, underscoring his dedication to the club where he made his mark as a player.

Ten Hag has expressed full confidence in Van Nistelrooy’s coaching acumen and personal qualities.

“First of all, his character has brought him so far and it’s an example for everyone here in the building,” Ten Hag said.

“Of course, he will also bring some DNA of Manchester United in, but that character is such a strong driver and that is also what he shows as a coach. He has such a highly interesting profile, he’s so ambitious, he has the skills and he already has a lot of experience.

“He’s assisted the Dutch squad, in PSV he did the Under-19s as a manager, he did the Under-21s, Jong PSV, who were playing at the second level and then he was manager of the first team. So much experience, but very young, very ambitious, and very driven. With his skills and his intelligence, he will help all the players and the team.”

Meanwhile, Hake’s addition also highlights his extensive professional bond with Ten Hag, forged nearly two decades ago during their tenure at Twente. Hake’s recent accomplishments with Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie further underscore his qualifications.

His deep understanding of Ten Hag’s methodologies and principles is poised to facilitate the seamless integration of fresh tactics at United.

These new appointments promise an exciting season ahead for Manchester United supporters. Ten Hag’s initiative to revitalize the coaching staff aims to usher in a new era of triumph at Old Trafford.

The return of an esteemed figure like Van Nistelrooy not only evokes nostalgia but also strategically aims to motivate and propel the current squad toward greater heights.