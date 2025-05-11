Tendai Biti labels Zimbabwe’s healthcare crisis a ‘slow genocide against citizens’

Zimbabwe’s former Finance Minister Tendai Biti has delivered a scathing critique of Zimbabwe’s public healthcare system, describing it as being in a state of “deep structural crisis” and a “slow genocide against the citizens.”

His comments come amidst a public dispute within the current cabinet, highlighting the severity of the nation’s healthcare challenges.

Biti stated that years of inadequate funding and investment have led to the collapse of essential services. He cited decayed infrastructure, non-existent basic equipment, severe staff shortages, and a lack of fundamental medical supplies like bandages.

He further asserted that the burden of care has been shifted to relatives, transforming hospitals into “haunted institutions” where preventable deaths are rampant due to a lack of palliative care.

Biti specifically pointed to the nation’s maternal and infant mortality rates, claiming they are among the highest in the region and worse than many countries experiencing armed conflict.

“Basic drugs and accessories such as bandages are non existent. The burden of care has been shifted to relatives with the result that hospitals represent haunted institutions where thousands are dying due to lack of basic palliative care,” Biti stated.

“Zimbabwe’s maternal and infant mortality rates bear testimony to slow genocide against the citizen. Maternal mortality rates of 35 deaths per 1000 and infant mortality rates of 34.6 per 1000 are the highest in the region and rank worse than many countries in armed conflict.”

He noted that the “collapsed Healthcare system is an exhibit of failure of the present regime and the hollowness of its 2030 Agenda.”

Biti advocated for a “new consensus” and urged that the “National Transitional Authority needs to be given a chance,” implying a lack of confidence in the current administration’s ability to address the crisis.

The former Minister’s strong condemnation coincides with the split of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet over the healthcare crisis.

Minister of Youth Tinoda Machakaire recently voiced “deep concern” after visiting a public health institution, describing “deeply moving” conditions. He publicly urged the President to personally witness the situation and acknowledged the validity of public outcry.

In response, the Ministry of Health and Child Care issued a statement rejecting what it termed “unwarranted and mischievous attacks” and defended its record, citing infrastructure upgrades, improved medical supply availability, training programs, and medical achievements.

The ministry acknowledged public concerns but emphasised progress made under “resource-constrained conditions.”

The country has also consistently fallen short of the Abuja Declaration’s goal of allocating 15% of the national budget to health.

Zimbabwe has been facing health challenges for over two decades. The Zanu-PF regime is accused of corruption, incompetence, maladministration and human rights abuse.