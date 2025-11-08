Tendai Biti slams alleged use of phantom court cases to legitimise Mnangagwa’s 2030 agenda

HARARE – Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti has condemned what he describes as a desperate and fraudulent attempt to use proxy court applications to legitimize President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to extend his rule to 2030.

Biti accused ZANU-PF operatives of riding on the credibility of genuine applicants to file phantom litigation designed to be dismissed on technical grounds – thereby creating a legal precedent to justify the term extension without public consent.

“This is the latest chapter in the copybook of Agenda 2030 shenanigans,” Biti said. “They have used violence, fear, capture, and coercion to drive this process. Millions have been spent compromising individuals and institutions.”

He alleged that vehicles and other resources were being used to entrap political opponents, while ghost social media accounts were deployed to push the narrative. “Zimbabwe is not buying into this. The attempt to mutilate the Constitution represents the biggest existential threat to the Republic,” he warned.

Biti emphasized that defending the Constitution is synonymous with defending national dignity and sovereignty. “Everything else starts and ends with constitutionalism and the rule of law. Any contrary position is a betrayal of the values of the liberation struggle,” he said.

He further condemned what he termed “fraudulent attempts to manipulate processes by creating ghost litigation,” vowing that the opposition would remain vigilant and alert.

His remarks come amid growing concern over alleged judicial complicity and political engineering aimed at extending Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms.