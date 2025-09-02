Tennis player finds young boy who had cap ‘stolen’ by millionaire CEO in heartwarming moment after viral clip

Fans think tennis star Kamil Majchrzak reacted in the best way possible after the signed cap he gave to a young boy was snatched by a millionaire CEO.

The Polish player managed to pick up one of the biggest wins of his career against number nine seed Karen Khachanov at the US Open on Thursday (28 August).

Following the five-set thriller, he headed over to sign some autographs for fans in Court 11. However, as people at home were watching it all unfold, it appeared that the signed cap Majchrzak handed over to a young lad in the crowd was ‘stolen’ by an adult fan.

The incident was caught on camera, with the man being seen ignoring the visibly upset child and putting the Asics-branded hat in a bag.

Once the clip went viral on social media, Majchrzak found out what happened and tried to make things right with the boy and his family.

“Hey guys, could you help me find the kid from my match @usopen @eurosportpl,” he wrote on Instagram.

Not long after his post, Majchrzak managed to reunite with the young fan, who is named Brock.

Fans praised the sports star after he shared a series of photos and videos with Brock on Instagram.

“Good job on the player for showing the kid there can still be some justice in this world,” another added.

“The tennis player is Kamil Majchrzak and that’s a class act. Hats off to him,” a third penned.

Meanwhile, Majchrzak later revealed that the grown-up who took Brock’s hat was identified as Piotr Szczerek, a Polish millionaire CEO of paving company Drogbruk.

“Obviously it was some kind of confusion,” he said. “He also wanted to make things right, so I gave him the credentials for Brock’s mom on the same social media I was using to contact her.

“So, maybe he can make things right himself.”

Szczerek has today (September 1) confirmed that it was him in the video and admitted to making ‘a huge mistake’.

In a statement shared on Facebook, he said he ‘would like to clearly apologize to the injured boy, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself’.

NEW: Tennis star Kamil Majchrzak is looking for a young boy who had a hat snatched from him by a grown man at the US Open.



Majchrzak was seen trying to hand the boy his hat when a grown man took it and stashed it in a bag.



"After the match, I didn't record that my cap didn't… pic.twitter.com/JE5vGxjNxg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2025

“In emotions, in the crowd rejoicing after the victory, I was convinced the tennis player tipped his hat in my direction – to my sons who have asked for autographs earlier,” Khachanov added.

“The misconception caused me to pull out my hand. Today I know I did something that looked like a deliberate collection of the child’s souvenir.

“This was not my intention, but it doesn’t change the fact I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans.”