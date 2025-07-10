Tension rise between El Salvador and Mexico over an intercepted plane carrying 427 kilograms of cocaine

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced the recall of El Salvador’s ambassador to Mexico, Rosa Delmy Cañas, for consultations.

His decision came following accusations by Mexico’s Security Minister Omar García Harfuch over a plane carrying 427 kilograms of cocaine.

The plane was intercepted in Colima, Mexico, and the Mexican authorities claim it has originated from El Salvador.

Bukele denied the allegations, labeling them as false and providing flight tracking data showing the plane never entered Salvadoran airspace.

He argued that instead, the plane originated off the coast of Costa Rica and traveling north over the Pacific Ocean.

Elsavador president, Bukele demanded clarification and rectification from Mexico, emphasizing that El Salvador does not tolerate drug trafficking and noting that the three arrested individuals were Mexican citizens.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry has not yet responded, and it remains unclear if Ambassador Canas has left Mexico.

This diplomatic move highlights tensions between the two nations over the disputed claim.