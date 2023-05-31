Tensions Between UPND and the Church in Zambia: A History of Insults and Political Interference.

The relationship between political parties and the Church in Zambia has been tense for decades, with numerous instances of insults and political interference in religious affairs. Recently, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has faced backlash from the Catholic Church over their disrespectful remarks towards Archbishop Alick Banda. However, this is not the first time a political party in Zambia has been accused of insulting the clergy.

In 2005, the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) was accused of insulting Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu for his criticism of the government. The party’s spokesperson at the time, Benny Tetamashimba, called him a “lost sheep” and accused him of seeking political power. The remarks sparked outrage from the Catholic Church and led to a boycott of the National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

In 2013, the Patriotic Front (PF) faced similar backlash from the church when they accused Bishop John Mambo of being aligned with the opposition. The party’s spokesperson at the time, Chanda Mfula, called Mambo a “political bishop” and accused him of influencing voters to support the UPND. The remarks were condemned by the church, who called for an end to political interference in religious affairs.

The recent insult on Archbishop Alick Banda by UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda has also caused an uproar from the Catholic Church. The Archbishop is a highly respected figure in Zambia and known for his advocacy for peace and unity. The UPND’s remarks have been widely criticized, with many calling for an apology and an end to political interference in religious affairs.

These instances of insults and political interference in religious affairs in Zambia have highlighted the need for greater respect and tolerance towards religious leaders. The Church plays a crucial role in the country’s social, economic, and political development, and insulting or interfering with the clergy only serves to undermine their efforts.

Lastly, political parties in Zambia should exercise restraint and uphold the dignity of religious leaders. Insults and political interference in religious affairs should not be tolerated, and all parties should work towards promoting religious tolerance and respect. The Church should be allowed to continue playing its crucial role in the development of the country without fear of political interference or insults.

Mwansa Chama

Governance Expert