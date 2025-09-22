Tensions Rise at Gilgal Mission Center Amid PAOGZ Leadership Dispute





A tense situation unfolded yesterday at the Gilgal Mission Center, part of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Zambia (PAOGZ), as church members protested the national leadership’s actions. The protesters chanted “We want Bishop!” and created a hostile environment, forcing Bishop Justin Mulenga, Bishop Lenson Bwalya, and others to leave the church.





The protest at the Gilgal Mission was marked by a strong show of support for Bishop Chama, with members vocalizing their discontent with the national leadership’s decisions to expel him for a sexual scandal. The situation escalated quickly, leading to the departure of key church leaders. The dispute appears to be linked to recent disciplinary actions taken by the PAOGZ leadership against Bishop Chama.





The members seem to be against the leadership’s position to discipline Bishop Chama, claiming that his more than 20 years of ministry legacy should be preserved. On the other hand, the PAOGZ leadership is determined to bring forth the whip of discipline and set a precedent. Sources indicate that Bishop Chama initially wanted to challenge the decision in the courts of law but later decided to concede.





The incident has sparked a range of reactions, with some expressing support for the protesters and others backing the PAOGZ leadership’s actions. The outcome of this dispute remains to be seen, but it is clear that it will have implications for the church and its members. The protest may mean the leadership will need to find an amicable way to deal with the matter.





As the situation continues to unfold, the PAOGZ leadership faces a delicate challenge in balancing discipline with the concerns of its members. The resolution of this dispute will likely have a lasting impact on the church and its future direction. Notably, the level of confrontation and public protest is unusual in Pentecostal settings, where internal disputes are often resolved through internal dialogue and spiritual guidance.





The scene at the Gilgal church was striking, with protesters displaying a fervor typically associated with political rallies rather than church gatherings. The atmosphere was charged, akin to a politically charged rally, rather than a gathering of believers washed with the precious blood of Jesus Christ. The contrast between the expected decorum of a church setting and the actual behavior of the protesters was particularly notable.