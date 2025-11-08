⚠️ Tensions Rising in KZN: Are We Heading Toward Another Wave of Anti-Foreigner Violence?





The situation in KwaZulu-Natal is becoming increasingly tense as more community groups, activists, and even parts of government speak out against illegal foreign nationals.





Many people across the province are now united in one voice — demanding that jobs and business opportunities go to South Africans first. The KZN government has warned companies against hiring undocumented foreigners, saying it undermines the law and fuels resentment in communities.





Groups like the March for March Movement, Operation Dudula, and the MK Party Desk have been leading protests and campaigns to stop the hiring of illegal foreigners and to protect local employment opportunities.





President Cyril Ramaphosa has also weighed in on the issue, saying “jobs in South Africa are for South Africans” and warning that undocumented foreigners are putting additional pressure on the country’s healthcare and public service systems. He called for calm and urged citizens to report illegal hiring practices through the proper legal channels — not to take the law into their own hands.





These developments echo past tensions in South Africa, when anger over unemployment and crime sometimes turned into violence against foreign nationals, especially in cities like Durban and Johannesburg.





With emotions running high and more protests being planned, many fear that the country could again face a new wave of attacks on foreign nationals — unless decisive action is taken to address immigration, jobs, and law enforcement fairly and peacefully.



 South Africa stands at a crossroads — the choice between peace and anger will shape what happens next.