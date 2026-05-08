TERM LIMIT WAR ERUPTS IN ZANU PF: MNANGAGWA VS CHIWENGA SHOWDOWN OVER 2030 PUSH





Tensions are reportedly boiling within ZANU PF after senior party officials clashed over attempts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s time in office beyond 2028.





At last year’s ZANU PF conference, party Treasurer-General Patrick Chinamasa warned that any move to push the presidential term to 2030 would strictly require two referendums, as mandated by Zimbabwe’s constitution.





The issue has now intensified political divisions, with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga said to be strongly opposed to any extension plan without full constitutional process.

The disagreement has fuelled a growing power struggle at the top of government, raising questions over succession politics and party unity ahead of 2028.