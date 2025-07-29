Tesla and Samsung have signed a $16.5 billion chip deal- Elon Musk

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has announced a $16.5 billion chip supply agreement with Samsung Electronics, a move expected to revive the South Korean company’s struggling foundry business.

The deal will see Samsung’s new chip factory in Taylor, Texas, manufacture Tesla’s next-generation AI6 chip.

Musk revealed that Tesla will help optimise production at the plant, located near his home, adding, “I will walk the line personally to accelerate the pace of progress.”

“The $16.5B figure is just the minimum — actual output will likely be several times higher,” Musk said in a post on X.

Samsung’s shares surged 6.8% to their highest level since September 2024 following the announcement, while Tesla stock gained 1.9% in premarket trading.

According to analysts, the Taylor facility previously struggled to attract major clients. The Tesla order marks a significant breakthrough, especially after reports in October 2024 revealed Samsung had delayed equipment deliveries due to a lack of customers.

Samsung currently produces Tesla’s AI4 chips for its Full Self-Driving system. While TSMC is set to make the AI5 chips, Samsung has now secured the more advanced AI6.

Though no specific timeline was shared, AI6 production is expected to begin in 2027 or 2028. Musk previously stated AI5 chips would be ready by late 2026.

Samsung, the world’s largest memory chipmaker, is working to expand its contract manufacturing business, which currently holds just 8% of the global market — far behind TSMC’s 67%.

The chip deal, running through 2033, had been initially announced without naming Tesla as the client. However, multiple sources confirmed the U.S. automaker as the buyer.

The partnership comes as Samsung faces intense pressure to compete in the booming AI chip sector. Earlier this month, the company projected a 56% drop in Q2 operating profit, with foundry losses exceeding $3.6 billion in the first half of the year.

Industry analysts say this deal could help reverse Samsung’s fortunes, offering a much-needed win in its race to stay competitive in a capital-intensive and technologically demanding field.