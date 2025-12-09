TESLA BUILDS 4 MILLIONTH CAR IN CHINA



Tesla just hit 4 million China-made vehicles, with the milestone Model Y rolling off the line at its Shanghai factory – the company’s largest plant worldwide.





It took only 14 months to go from 3 to 4 million. That’s nearly 1 Tesla every 10 seconds, 24/7.





Shanghai has quietly become the heart of Tesla’s global production – faster, bigger, and more efficient than any other site.





For a company that didn’t build a single car in China 5 years ago, this scale is wild.



From 0 to 4 million in record time, and they’re not easing off the pedal.



Source: CnEVPost