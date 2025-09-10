Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana move to block Netflix documentary



Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, together with his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana, has filed an urgent application in the Gauteng High Court seeking to stop Netflix from releasing the controversial documentary Beauty and the Bester this Friday.





The couple argues that the three-part series contains false and defamatory content that infringes on their constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial. They claim the documentary could prejudice Bester’s ongoing legal matters and damage both of their reputations.





The series explores Bester’s dramatic 2022 escape from Mangaung Maximum Security Prison and his subsequent double life with Magudumana. It features interviews with individuals close to the couple and public figures.





Their legal team is requesting an interim court order to halt the release until the court reaches a final decision. The matter is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, September 10, 2025, by Judge Sulet Potterill.





This is not the first time Bester has sought to block a documentary about his life; a similar case against Showmax’s Tracking Thabo Bester in 2024 was dismissed by the Johannesburg High Court.