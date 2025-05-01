Thabo Bester could benefit from laptop ruling, Constitutional Court’s decision stirs public outrage



The Constitutional Court has ruled that prisoners have the right to use personal laptops in their cells for educational purposes, striking down the Department of Correctional Services’ (DCS) blanket ban as unconstitutional.



While hailed as a step forward for rehabilitation, the April 30 judgment has stirred controversy particularly around convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, who could now benefit from the ruling.



The court upheld a November 2023 Supreme Court of Appeal decision, finding that the DCS policy infringed on inmates’ constitutional right to further education. The ruling allows prisoners enrolled in recognized educational programs to use personal, offline-only computers in their cells. The DCS has one year to amend its policies accordingly.



Bester, notorious for his crimes and his dramatic 2022 escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre, has long pushed for access to a laptop.



He filed a High Court application in November 2024 and later approached the Constitutional Court after his complaints were dismissed. While there’s no confirmation that Bester will receive a device, the ruling provides a legal pathway should he enroll in an accredited course.



However, his past use of technology behind bars has sparked public concern. In 2023, parliamentary inquiries revealed Bester used a laptop and cellphone while incarcerated to defraud victims, despite being enrolled in a distance learning program. Critics argue he exploited weak oversight and could do so again.



In response, the DCS has pledged to implement strong safeguards, including limiting devices to offline use, verifying study programs, and conducting regular inspections. Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo emphasized that security would not be compromised.