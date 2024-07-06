Thabo Kawana and Dickson Matembo Must be arrested- Emmanuel Mwamba



Emmanuel Mwamba writes

Thabo Kawana and Dickson Matembo Must be arrested

..as they attempt to persuade a pained and desperate JJ Banda to denounce his abduction….

I have listened to the audio doing rounds.

I have also heard social-media commentator, Chitambala “Simon” Mwewa, attempt to trivialise the details and reduce the emerging revelations to a mere plea bargain.

But what is clear and has remained a legitimate constant requirement, is that State House officials; Clayson Hamasaka and Levy Ngoma and UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson, Trevor Mwiinde must be arrested and prosecuted for their alleged role in the Abduction and torture of Petauke Central Independent MP Hon Emmanuel JJ Banda.

This is because the victim, JJ Banda told the Police and named who his abductors were and proceeded to sign a sworn affidavit before the Lusaka High Court to repeat the assertions.

More seriously is the audio that has emerged demonstrating a serious criminal activity and conspiracy to cover-up the crime.

In the audio, Permanent Secretary of Information and Media, Thabo Kawana, and Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs, Dickson Matembo can be heard encouraging JJ Banda to denounce his statement to the named Police officers and his sworn affidavit, that State House officials; Levy Ngoma and Clayson Hamasaka, were part of his abduction and his cruel torture.

Kawana can be heard offering, in exchange, for the alleged cases against JJ Banda to go away.

Kawana, with acknowledgement from Matembo, can be heard assuring that the State can drop criminal charges they were pursuing against the lawmaker and guarantee his freedom.

The duo is also heard trying to make Hon. JJ Banda to disown the media statement issued by his lawyer, Hon. Sakwiba Sikota SC and also withdrawal the affidavit filed in the Lusaka High Court .

Thabo Kawana insisted that JJ Banda must exonerate the named abductors.

This is as heinous as JJ’s criminal abduction and torture.

Further, the State must release JJ Banda and immediately pursue those alleged involved in the abduction and those that attempted to cover up the offence.