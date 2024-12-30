THABO KAWANA APOLOGIZES TO MALANJI AND LUSAMBO

KAWANA APOLOGIZES TO MALANJI AND LUSAMBO



..Edgar Lungu and his associates paid over $130,000 to save Kawana’s life…



Lusaka-30th December 2024



There was a heated debate on a WhatsApp blog called Dynamic Analysis between Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba and Permanent Secretary for Information and Media, Thabo Kawana.





On the blog, Kawana repeatedly kept on referring to PF leaders as thieves, jackals and tribalists.



This prompted Mwamba to respond and appealed to Kawana to show gratitude to President Edgar Lungu, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Joseph Malanji, former Minister of National Development Planning, Alexander Chiteme and others, that responded during his hour of need and saved Kawana’s life when they paid over $130,000 for his medical bills in India and China.





Kawana dismissed these assertions, stating that former President Edgar Lungu only contributed $10,000 for his medical bills.



Kawana also stated that people like Joseph Malanji have never given him any money of significance.





Mwamba then branded Kawana as a person was a proceed of crime as his life is a result of benefiting from people he alleged stole funds from government.



Mwamba advised Kawana to reflect and show gratitude citing a bible verse from Proverbs 17;13 which states that;





“Whoever returns evil for good, evil will not depart from his house.”



And when Hon. Malanji finally read Kawana’s claims, he expressed shock at the lies.





Malanji wrote;



“Thabo!!!! I have just seen this and I feel insulted. I started giving you money in Rupiah Banda’s time. Was I in government? What you must know is God uses us as vessels to give whoever he wants to help.”



“Please choose your words carefully. I took you as my young brother and not the nonsense you are talking about.”





“I can assure you I can pull out BARCLAYS BANK statements that will show when you received money from me and I wasn’t a minister” Malanji dared Kawana.



This response appears to have shocked Kawana, who in apparent contrition immediately apologised.





“Okay for you Sir, I choose to respect you and if I am to engage you I would rather do it away from the public eye.”



“And besides, I will always be your young boy no matter what I become or not become. You reserve the right to even summon me to you whenever you want to tell me something.”





“So if you read carefully through the threads, you will notice the person who brought you in the picture is Emmanuel and what he was trying to achieve using your name and my response thereof.”



“I can never disrespect you and yourself, Bowman and I come along way from RB days and so it is not in my place to argue, disrespect and let alone insult you, no Sir.”





“My apologies for making you feel insulted but I did not in any way intend to make you feel that way.”



“And yes Sir you used to give me money even before you became Minister, just as I used to do to many others before I became PS.”





“Only I wouldn’t hold it against them in any way whatsoever.”



“Kind regards and a happy new year to you Sir “



Grindstone TV.