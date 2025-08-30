Thailand Prime Minister sacked over leaked phone call with Cambodia’s leader

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has been dismissed from office by the country’s Constitutional Court just one year into her term after being found guilty of violating ethical standards.

A court on Friday ruled that she violated ethics rules after leaking a phone call with Cambodia’s former leader, during which she appeared to kowtow to Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen when both countries were at the brink of an armed border conflict. Fighting erupted weeks later and lasted five days.

Paetongtarn addressed Hun Sen as “uncle” and referred to a Thai military commander as her “opponent”, sparking a furious reaction in Thailand, where the armed forces hold huge sway.

Conservative lawmakers accused her of bending the knee to Cambodia and undermining the military, while Paetongtarn’s main coalition partner walked out in protest, nearly collapsing her government.

The Thai Constitutional Court also said that the prime minister lacked qualifications under the Constitution.

The cabinet led by Phumtham is expected to stay in place on a caretaker basis until parliament approves a new prime minister. The caretaker cabinet could also dissolve parliament and call a new election.

Paetongtarn has apologised over the leaked call and said she was trying to avert a war.

She is the fifth premier in 17 years to be removed by the Constitutional Court.