Thailand Summons Iran’s Ambassador After Iranian Strike on Thai Cargo Ship in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s escalating aggression in the Persian Gulf claimed another victim Wednesday when Iranian forces struck the Thai-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree, igniting a fire in the engine room and forcing most of the crew to abandon ship.

The 23 Thai seafarers aboard faced immediate danger as the vessel took heavy damage from projectiles—likely missiles or drones—in one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes. Omani navy rescuers pulled 20 crew members to safety ashore in Khasab, but three remain missing and are believed trapped in the burning engine room.

Thailand’s government wasted no time condemning the unprovoked attack as a grave violation of international maritime law. The Foreign Ministry summoned Iran’s ambassador in Bangkok to demand explanations and assurances that Thai vessels—neutral commercial ships carrying no threat—will no longer be targeted.

Iran’s IRGC claimed responsibility, accusing the ship of ignoring warnings, a familiar pretext for their campaign of disrupting global trade amid the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel.

This marks the latest in a string of strikes on merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, where traffic has slowed dramatically and oil markets brace for worse disruption. With three vessels hit in a single day, the message is clear: Iran is willing to hold the world’s energy arteries hostage.

Thailand’s firm diplomatic pushback underscores a broader truth—innocent nations and their hardworking seafarers should never pay the price for Tehran’s belligerence. The free world must stand united against such lawless threats to international commerce and innocent life

