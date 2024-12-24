*THANKS HH FOR ZERO CADREISM-LUMUMBA BUS DRIVERS*



Lumumba Bus Station drivers for Chazanga, 10 and 15 miles routes says the creation of the first-ever Bus Drivers Estate in Muchenje area of Chief Mungule is due to President Hakainde Hichilema’s bold stance against cadreism in markets and bus stations.





As economic movers, the drivers from Lumumba Bus Station, who will each part away with a plot measuring 30 by 30 from the available 12 hectars have categorically attributed the historic feat to the absence of cadres in public spaces.





Shortly after leading a sizeable number of journalists on a tour of the sizeable piece of land, Chazanga, 10 and 15 miles drivers chairperson, Pethias Nenguke said that 220 drivers were able to pool together the K460, 000 needed to purchase the land in question owing to the President’s directive that cadreism should never be allowed to rear its ugly face in the country’s political landscape.





Chota, who *”tearfully recalled the terror in bus stations by then ruling party cadres”* could not shy away from bluntly toasting the New Dawn, saying President Hichilema’s insistence on zero-tolerance to cadreism had enabled bus drivers to save their hard earned money.





He was also quick to state that the lavish lifestyle and flamboyant, reckless spending that was the order of the day during the PF regime was the *”loot”* realized through monies forcefully extorted from bus drivers by cadres.





He also appealed to drivers from the more than 20 Lumumba Bus Station routes to emulate his team and formulate village banking-like (Chilimba) money saving models that would in turn enable them to come up with ventures like the Lumumba Bus Station drivers’ estate.





Prior to forming government, a *”dark cloud that saw a reign of terror from PF cadres nearly tear Zambia apart and create untold fear among the country’s masses,”* President Hichilema, a strong believer in social order and the rule of law, ordered that no cadre should terrorize innocent citizens, the end to which has seen sanity return to bus stations and markets.



