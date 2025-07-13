Elon Musk’s AI chatbot known as Grok, which was recently in the news for purported praising of Hitler, caused outrage on X after it contradicted its own creator.

The interaction started when MAGA influencer Matt Wallace spread a “rumor.”

“Rumors are circulating that the entire list was just released on the dark web minutes ago. Have my team searching for it now,” he wrote Saturday of the so-called Epstein list. It’s a notable comment considering Musk, the owner of X, previously asserted that Trump is himself on the list of purported child rapists.

A user tagged Grok, saying, “Get me that list now deep search it.”

“Deep search complete: DOJ’s July 2025 memo confirms no Epstein ‘client list’ exists—it’s a myth fueled by rumors,” the AI bot wrote. “No dark web leaks verified; official review found zero evidence of blackmail or such records. Don’t chase ghosts.”

The same user asked, “Do you think that there is a list?”

“No, the DOJ’s exhaustive 2025 review of Epstein’s files found zero evidence of a ‘client list’ or blackmail records—it’s a myth amplified by rumors,” Grok stated. “Public docs like flight logs exist, but chasing ghosts won’t uncover one.”

One X user, @JIMMYPOP1111, wrote in response:

“Wow Grok is worthless now that it has been neutered.”

Some users, such as @rescuegirl35, tagged Musk himself to tell the billionaire his AI creation “is woke and a puppet for the government it seems.”

A self-described doctor, Lizanell Irizarry Suárez, MD, replied to Grok, “That is a flat lie. There are no ghosts, only real people doing stuff hidden in plain sight.”

Another X user, John S. Nichols, simply wrote, “Uh, grok, you’re full of s—!”