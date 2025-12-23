THE $117 TRILLION WORLD ECONOMY – AND WHY THE U.S. STILL EATS EVERYONE’S LUNCH



The global economy now clocks in at $117 trillion, and the imbalance is doing pushups.





The U.S. alone sits at $30.6 trillion – bigger than China, Germany, and Japan combined. That’s not a typo.





Real GDP growth is running around 2%, which sounds boring until you realize it’s been boringly consistent for 25 years.





Result: nearly 70% real growth since the late ’90s.



China? Still massive, but slowing.





Europe? Stagnation with better manners.



The real motion is elsewhere.



India is the headline act: 6.6% growth, $4.1 trillion GDP, and on track to overtake Japan. Not someday. Soon. Demographics plus momentum is a dangerous combo.





Then there’s Ireland, the statistical chaos agent. 9.1% projected growth, driven by export front-loading and multinational accounting gravity. Useful data point — not a model.





Now the warning label.



Germany’s economy has contracted, again. Growth this year: 0.2%. Manufacturing decline since 2018. Italy averaging 0.4% growth over 25 years. France at 1.2%. Europe didn’t collapse – it just slowly stopped accelerating.





Big picture:



America dominates scale, India dominates trajectory…



Europe dominates excuses.



What happens next? Capital follows growth, not nostalgia.





And the map of economic power keeps drifting – eastward in population, southward in growth, but still anchored, for now, in the U.S. dollar system.



Size still matters.



So does speed.



Source: ZeroHedge