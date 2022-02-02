The Absurd Decision To Allow Mining In The Lower Zambezi National Park Can Lead To A War With Zimbabwe

…as the Lower Zambezi National Park has a transboundary impact on the lucrative Mano Pools of Zimbabwe.

By Peter Sinkamba.

Government says the open pit mining project in the Lower Zambezi National Park will go ahead but under strict adherence to measures set by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) to limit damage to the environment to a minimum.

As the Green Party, we know for a fact that ZEMA lacks capacity to limit damage to a sensitive ecosystem like a park. If ZEMA has failed to limit damage of lead poisoning in Kabwe; the devastating sulphur dioxide emissions in Kankoyo; and the massive environmental to the Kafue riverine system by KCM, to name but a few cases, how the hell can they manage to limit damage to a transboundary ecosytem like the Lower Zambezi National Park?

The argument advanced by the Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu that the whole redress process is exhausted since the courts dismissed an appeal by CSOs to stop the proposed large scale open-pit mine for want of prosecution, is hollow.

A Government that has committed itself to green economy can not surrender its mundane duty and responsibility to protect the environment on the ground that civil society action was defeated for want of prosecution. That is an absurdity.

Furthermore, the position of government on the matter is not only hollow and absurd but also contradictory. On one hand, government claims it is ONLY left with the option of monitoring the situation to ensure the developer operates within strict conditions.

On the other hand, it claims it will take the necessary decision if its detailed report shows that the mine has failed to adhere to provisions of ZEMA’s decision letter, and if the risk of environmental degradation becomes high and further that, strict and adequate conditions are already in place but only lacked enforcement by the previous regime.

If there is no option to stop the project now, how come there is an option to stop it after destruction has been occassioned? What this contradictory position entails is that UPND lacks an understanding of green economy principles, one of which is the precautionary principle.

Furthermore, this is proof UPND government lacks an understanding of the international implications of the project. The Lower Zambezi Park has transboundary impacts on Mano Pools in Zimbabwe. The Mano Pools are a very lucrative economic and environmental asset of Zimbabwe. One thing for sure is that Zimbabwe will react aggressively because the project will harm their economy and environment. Allowing the project is therefore a reckless decision that can lead to a war with Zimbabwe. Lets avoid stalking a war on a hopeless short term project like this one.

If really it is the copper we need to mine, let’s focus on resolving, with concerted efforts, the issues surrounding Mopani, KCM, Chambishi Metals, Chibuluma and other mines on the Copperbelt.

Finally, Government needs to be reminded of the resolve of international conservationists on this project. They have made it very clear that should this project be allowed, they will lobby across the world to boycott Zambia as a tourist destination. If this is done, Zambia stands to lose in a big way because revenue from tourism by far exceeds revenue expected from the project. In any case, the project benefits are short-lived. Tourism is forever.

We therefore urge government to rescind this absurd and dangerous decision.

About The Author: Mr. Peter Sinkamba is the founder and current president the Green Party. He has executed several development and planning works for international institutions including the AU, the World Bank, the IFC, the EIB, the EU Parliament, and the ADB, among several others.