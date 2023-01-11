The Analysis: We borrowed from China to light up Zambia

…now let us own the Electric Vehicle narrative, Amb. Mukwita says

From KBN TV live 10.01.23

The dire power situation Zambia is currently experiencing would have been worse if President Michael Sata and his successor H.E Edgar Lungu had not made major financial investments in the energy sector for the first time since independence says Ambassador Anthony Mukwita on live KBN TV programme, ´The Analysis.´



“The biggest investment in the energy sector amounting to more than US$4 billion in Zambia after independence only occurred between 2011 and 2021 boosted by President Michael Sata and President Edgar Lungu this is a verifiable fact. All the excess power we have now and are exporting to some SADC countries are from the Lungu and Sata investment administration,” said Ambassador Mukwita.

Mr Mukwita said what is worse today is the fact that the people being hit or affected adversely the most are ordinary Zambians running barber shops, salons and “tuntembas” such as nshima restaurants at the markets being load shaded during the peak time that people want to cut their hair or braid their hair or eat nshima.



Ambassador Mukwita said it does not make sense for Zambia with all its huge rivers and lakes to be load ´shaded´ as the country exports power to Namibia, DRC and South Africa.



On the same programme, Mr Kennedy Mambwe, the KBN TV owner and CEO lamented that, despite being a good person, President Hakainde Hichilema finds himself in the dilemma of being “ill advised,” by his handlers.



Mr Mambwe said, “all this bad PR look on the part of President Hichilema exposes his media and communication team…he is not being well advised by his people, no matter how good he can be and is…what we have here is a communication problem more than anything else.”

Below are some salient issues discussed on ´The Analysis aired live every Sunday hosted by Henry Wiseman Zulu featuring Ambassador Mukwita and Kennedy Mambwe. Wiseman also hosts a similar programme every Wednesday on Lusaka Music Radio:



• The high cost of living in Zambia continues to hurt Zambians in the lower income bracket as government looks aside

• Ordinary Zambians either suffer due to load shedding even when or as the government continues to export power

• The late distribution of agro in puts which will push prices of food in 2023, with the monthly increases of fuel prices plus no drugs in hospitals countrywide

• The EV industry issue that the government has signed without disclosing to the nation the contents of the deal.

