THE APOLOGIES IN ZAMBIA TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ARE WELCOME BUT TRUST NEEDS ANOTHER PROCESS ! …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

The spots of a leapard can’t be changed but it is likey that the behavior can be changed . It is very normal for anyone to apologise when they realise what they did was wrong , however it takes a lot of humility to accept certain appologies , especially when we review the past happenings in the country , some people have asked why now because since loosing elections people have continued to prevail the same way using the rights of democracy .

It takes one person to realise that it is human to make mistakes and it is well to apologise because there are varying reasons and effects which remind people the mistakes they did , when everything is going on well people don’t think of how much pain they cause on others , that is why some people should get punished for others to learn not to ever do the same wrong things .

We need to introspect and assertively focus on why suddenly there is a spate of apologies from people in the former ruling party which is almost being done at the same time ? . We knew it was going to be a matter of time that many people were going to realise their mistakes , it is necessary now to take lessonsble effects on how the moral fiber was artificially erosioned , time is an equaliser for some people who don’t see beyond what they know .

Zambians must be very united at all times , in poverty or distressful times ,whether our opinions and reasons don’t match , politics is a civic duty which involves every citizen in this country , if you are not affected then one is effected , the influence of politicians in the country has taught zambians many things , peace and unity is not guaranteed if there is no love and togetherness in the nation . Leaders are models of this important reputable history of our coexistence , we must forever harness on because our country is founded on the unified Principle .

The future with peace and unity among us will promote social economic development , let’s open a new chapter of correction and propriety ,if politicians were the reason for all these unzambian activities which happened in the country , it is our responsibility in this country to help guide our leaders on the good foundation which our forefathers left , whoever takes away these values in order to become a leader of any elective positions , let’s be critical to raise the flame , Zambia is everything to us and the future generations must come to appreciate our cultures in diversity . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY