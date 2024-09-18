THE APPOINTMENT OF LT. GENERAL ZYEELE: REINVIGORATION OF THE ARMY



His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander in Chief of the Zambia Army, Dr. Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele to the position of Commander of the Zambia Army.



The person who was removed from the office in 2016 after being retired in national interest (or rather political interest as it must be addressed) has now become the army chief. Born on 18th December 1964, Lt Gen Zyeele was commissioned into the Infantry of the Zambian Army in November 1984.



He is a graduate of the prestigious United States (US) Army War College, Carlisle Pennsylvania; US Army Advanced Infantry Officer Training, Fort Benning; the Kofi Annan United Nations Peacekeeping College, Ghana; Ghanaian Army Staff College and the Defence Forces Staff College, Lusaka. He holds a Master’s Degree in Disaster Management from Mulungushi University, a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Studies from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, and a Diploma in Defence and Security Studies from the University of Zambia.



His illustrious Military career has seen him hold roles as Commandant of Military Training Establishment of Zambia (MILTEZ); Academy Commander Zambia Military Academy; Chief Instructor – Army Wing of the Zambia Defence Forces Staff College; United Nations Military Information and Liaison Officer, Liberia; Instructor Zambia Military Academy, Second In Command ZAMBATT 1 Sierra Leone, and many several roles both within Zambia and abroad. With his career spanning for nearly four decades, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff, Instructional and Foreign appointments.



Lt General Zyeele, was appointed Deputy Army Commander and Chief of Staff on 29 August 2021 and was in charge of planning, logistics, manpower, intelligence, training and medical service. Broadly speaking, Lt Gen Zyeele is a highly experienced and capable military officer who has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and dedication throughout his career. His promotion to the position of Zambia Army Commander by President Hakainde indicates that he possesses the necessary qualifications, experience, and qualities required to lead the Zambian Army effectively.



As the former Deputy Army Commander, Lt Gen Zyeele has already proven his ability to manage and oversee military operations and personnel. His track record of service and commitment to the Zambian Army likely played a significant role in his selection for the top position. Additionally, Lt Gen Zyeele’s leadership style, strategic thinking, and understanding of military operations make him well-suited to lead the Zambia Army during challenging times. His appointment reflects the confidence that President Hakainde has in his abilities to lead the armed forces and ensure the security and defence of the nation.



Without a doubt, Lt Gen Zyeele’s appointment as the army chief was based on merit, law and according to the constitution. More recently, Lt General served as Deputy Army Commander and Chief of Staff, leading the Zambia Army’s efforts to transform the culture of the military. Lt Gen Zyeele’s academic and professional credentials speak to his experience and how deserving he is of the job. He has had strategic planning experience at high levels. He has commanded and led large and complex operations in a theatre of war as commander of UN Forces in the Liberia and Sierra Leone.



His distinguished career includes commanding roles in various capacities. In his commitment remarks, Lt Gen Zyeele promises a prepared response of the Zambia Army to conventional and unconventional threats from adversarial state actors. He holds that the most important was to ensure readiness at the high level whilst acknowledging the challenges he faces in his new role. He holds that political polarization was must be rooted out of the Zambia Army and that his most important priority was to build a united military force and translate the government’s investment in recruitment, military equipment and staff development into readiness and into capacity. The priority is, according to Lt Gen Zyeele, to make sure that the Zambia Army is professionalized through a whole range of training, and quality management. He nodes the need to put staff welfare at the centre in order to have a motivated army and arrest any possibility of mutiny.



The appointment of Lt Gen Zyeele represents President Hichilema’s reward to gallant men and women begun who have dedicated themselves to the progress of the country. This is a day of immense pride for the Zambia Army as the country celebrates the promotion of a great personality. Many Zambians have faith that under Lt Gen Zyeele’s leadership the army will reach new heights and his appointment will prove to be a positive for the country.



With this information, it is clear as to why Lt Gen Zyeele was the best choice. His being the most senior is meaningless. Even if he had not been the most senior general, he would have been the best choice for today. His ouster from the office in 2016 became his top quality. He is a professional with remarkable patriotism and allegiance to the constitution and the military creed.



While this appointment is a milestone that fills the army and the country with pride, it testifies to Lt Gen Zyeele’s dedication, hard work and commitment to his profession. Zambia is wishing him the richest blessings.



Dr. Martin Mushumba

The author is a Public Policy Analyst