THE ARROGANCE OF POWER AND ABUSE OF INCUMBENCY EXHIBITED BY KELVIN SAMPA MUST NOT BE LEFT UNCHECKED – MUKANDILA



….says Zambia Police will do well to re-exam the demeanor of Sampa and assess whether it is still legally correct for him to continue holding a fire@rm license



Lusaka… Sunday October 6, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



Lusaka Lawyer Celestine Mambula Mukandila notes that the path of arrogance of power being exhibited by known UPND sympathizers has resulted into serious intimidation of civil servants which in turn has eroded service delivery towards proper and normal economic growth.



Mr Mukandila says it is becoming more apparent that the blatant disregard for due process by UPND sympathizers posses as a great danger to maintenance of the rule of law, the strength and integrity of institutions of government.



The Matero Strongman further said the police are indicted to look into and investigate the brandishing (discharge) of a fire@rm by a known UPND sympathizer which occurred during an altercation with some villagers regarding a disputed land that appears to be before court and potentially contemptuous.



“The bedrock of our democracy lies in the confidence that the Zambian people possess in institutions of government such as the judiciary, the police, the Anti corruption commission and the drug enforcement commission. I must hasten to mention that once this confidence is lost, history has had it that people resort to taking the law into their own hands,” he said.



“The creed of lady justice entails that the law is blind and that it must be applied equitably regardless of status or might in society. The strength of institutions of government and application of law is meant to protect the weak in society such as those being intimidated in the foregoing video from bullies with the hand or support of authority or the leading elite.”



Mr Mukandila stated that the Zambia Police Service will do well to re-exam the demeanor and temperament of Mr. Kelvin Sampa in order to assess whether it is still legally correct for him to continue holding a fire@rm license.



“Further more this is also an indictment on the Republican President Dr. Hakainde Hichilema to not let loose of cadres with ill intentions that are eroding the integrity of his presidency,” he concluded.



