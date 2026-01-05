The Auditor General says UNZA owes more than K10.2 billion to parastatals, suppliers and former staff, with K5.2 billion dating back to 2011. The report also flags failure to submit audited accounts and capacity breaches at UNZA’s Kitwe School of Nursing

ZAMBIA | The Auditor General says the University of Zambia owes more than K10.2 billion to parastatals, suppliers and former staff, with K5.2 billion dating back to 2011. The report also flags failure to submit audited accounts and capacity breaches at UNZA’s Kitwe School of Nursing.





Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa Wrote;



Yes, I worked for the University of Zambia (UNZA) for seven years. At the time of my exit, UNZA owed me over one million Kwacha in unpaid terminal benefits and more money in unpaid gratuity. The Registrar’s office wrote to me stating that





“I would like to request you to kindly bear with the Institution which is behind in the payment of gratuity and other benefits. This means that the University will not be able to pay you immediately, but you will be placed on the list of those yet to be paid. By copy of this letter, the Chief Financial Officer’s office is kindly requested to take note and act accordingly. Finally, on behalf of the University Management, I wish to thank you most sincerely for the invaluable service you have rendered to this institution and wish you every success in your future endeavours.”





Several years later, I have not been paid a cent of what the University of Zambia owes me for what they called my “invaluable service…rendered to this institution”. In addition to the fact that I have been made to wait for my money indefinitely, I have been removed from the payroll. If I decide to sue UNZA one day, I should not be blamed.