THE BRAVERY WITHIN—ORDINARY PEOPLE, EXTRAORDINARY ACTS OF COURAGE





David T. Zyambo | June 29, 2025



This morning, I found myself reflecting on the cyclical nature of history and how the past tends to repeat itself. It feels as though we’re on a spiral journey through time, where the events and societal patterns of yesteryear continually echo back to us. Today is not just a singular point in time—rather, it represents a steady continuum of past struggles and victories that resonate with the experiences of those who came before us. As we try to make sense of what’s happening in Zambia right now, it’s important to recognize that the issues we face are not isolated events; someone has been there before.





In the mid-19th century, the heavy burden of slavery weighed down the dreams and hopes of countless Black lives, creating an environment where hope was a rare commodity. It was a dangerous time, where simply standing up for oneself led to brutal repercussions—lynching, public whippings, and death. Yet, in the depths of this dark chapter, Frederick Douglass emerged as a beacon of hope and strength. He broke free from his chains, not just for himself, but for all Black men and women dreaming of freedom, igniting a flame of courage that would inspire generations. His bravery demonstrated that even in the face of unimaginable oppression, the human spirit can rise to challenge tyranny and demand justice.





Fast forward to the 20th century, where Jim Crow laws enforced brutal segregation, casting a long shadow over the lives of Black Americans and transforming their daily existence into a relentless struggle for dignity and justice. In the perilous years of the civil rights movement, Martin Luther King Jr. emerged as a leader, guiding peaceful protests against the injustices of white supremacy. His voice resonated with the hopes of a people yearning for equality, leaving behind a legacy of courage in the face of injustice.





In the late 1950s, colonialism was widespread, and speaking out against oppressive authorities was not just an act of defiance; it was a dangerous gamble that could lead to imprisonment or death. The introduction of the Public Order Act by the colonial government created an atmosphere of fear, stifling those who dared to confront colonialism. Amidst these turbulent times, Kenneth Kaunda emerged, gathering the courage to challenge the established order and fight for the rights of his fellow Zambians. His resolve inspired countless others who viewed colonialism as a stain upon their nation’s honor to join the struggle for freedom, igniting a collective spirit that refused to accept a future dictated by white minority rule.





Then came the 1960s, a defining moment in South Africa when apartheid tightened its grip and the struggle for justice encountered relentless brutality. Yet, it was precisely in this atmosphere of fear that Nelson Mandela rose to the occasion, embodying the spirit of courage that Black South Africans so desperately needed. He would go on to sacrifice 27 long years of his life in prison, fighting for the fundamental rights of his people.





In the late 1980s and early 1990s, speaking out against Kenneth Kaunda’s one-party rule was exceedingly dangerous. Whispers of abductions and torture echoed throughout the country. In the midst of this oppressive atmosphere, a new generation of courageous Zambians, led by Frederick Chiluba, rose to the challenge, forming a movement that became the heart of the fight for multiparty democracy. These young men and women refused to let fear hold them back, igniting a flame of hope that ultimately paved the way for the democracy Zambia has enjoyed for the last three decades.





Each of these pivotal moments in history was fraught with danger, yet courageous individuals rose to stand up for what was right against seemingly insurmountable odds. These remarkable men were not superheroes—they were ordinary people who discovered extraordinary courage within themselves, paving the way for justice and freedom.





Today in Zambia, speaking out against the challenges we face has become increasingly dangerous. Many find themselves behind bars, some have been forced into exile, and others have lost jobs and businesses simply for voicing dissent. The introduction of the Cyber Crimes Act has created a climate of fear, silencing those who dare to confront the pressing issues of our time. This law has not only curtailed our freedom of speech but has also fostered a culture of impunity, where a few privileged individuals operate without accountability.





This is our pivotal moment in history, and it is far from an isolated event. Today, our hard-fought freedoms are slipping away; we are summoned to action by the urgent needs of our time. How will we respond? Will we summon the bravery within us, find the courage to stand up for what is right and ensure we are on the right side of history? Or will we allow fear to silence our voices, leaving future generations to look back and question our inaction in the face of adversity?





History remembers those who muster the courage to confront injustice, not those who cower in the face of oppression.