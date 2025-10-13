THE CF GOVERNMENT WILL SET UP PROVINCIAL FERTILISER MANUFACTURING PLANTS – KALABA





… says this is aimed at decentralizing the distribution and timely delivery of fertilizer to small scale farmers across the country.



KATETE, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First President Harry Kalaba says under his leadership small scale farmers under FISP will no longer share fertilizer and seed in medas as the case under the UPND Government.





Speaking when he featured on Mphangwe FM in Katete disitict this afternoon, the CF leader said his Government will prioritize the welfare of farmers so that yields are increased and ensure national food security.





Mr. Kalaba said the CF Government will ensure that there are good practices in the agricultural sector by ensuring that agriculture inputs are delivered in time.





” Kenneth Kaunda ensured that farmers have adequate inputs and delivered them on time, even preceding Governments of the MMD under, Fredrick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda including the PF under Micheal Sata and Edgar Lungu ensured that farmers received the required bags of fertilizer and seed. But under the UPND government farmers are receiving farming inputs in medas,” Mr. Kalaba said.





And Mr. Kalaba said the CF Government will setup provincial fertilizer management plants across the country to improve efficiency in the fertilizer distribution process.





” when we form Government next year, each province will have a fertilizer manufacturing plant. For example here in Eastern province we have a lot of farmers and they don’t need wait for fertilizer from Lusaka. The move will help decentralize service delivery and farmers will get fertilizer on time,” the CF leader said.



