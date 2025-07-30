The charging, arrest, and prosecution of Binwell Mpundu is very annoying. It really makes my blood run cold- Fred M’membe

The charging, arrest, and prosecution of Nkana independent member of parliament, Binwell Mpundu, for seditious practices is very annoying. It really makes my blood run cold.





What is seditious about talking about the abduction Emmanuel Jay Banda?





It is a well-known fact that throughout history, those who administer or control the criminal justice system hold the power with the potential for abuse and tyranny. This is exactly what we are today witnessing in Zambia.





The statutory powers to charge, arrest, and prosecute those who commit crimes should be reasonably exercised and in good faith. There’s a need to administer justice with impartiality.





Impartial law enforcement should be guaranteed by institutions charged with that responsibility. We should apply institutions to every aspect of law enforcement as a wall wired with a high-tension electricity line. The only antidote to the culture of venality is the readiness of our criminal justice system to apply the laws fairly and equally. We should at all times uphold the rule of law, integrity of the criminal justice system, and the right to a fair trial.





I can only ask Mr Hakainde Hichilema to remember what he said yesterday and remind himself of the Golden Rule:





“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”





It seems Mr Hichilema has not taken notice of the golden rule despite the rule’s prominence in commonsense ethics.





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party