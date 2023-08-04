THE CLAIMS BY THE GUARDIAN PUBLICATION HAVE COME AS A SURPRISE – FAZ

FOOTBALL House has described as a ‘surprise’ claims by UK publication The Guardian that Copper Queens coach Bruce Mwape rubbed a player’s chest at the World Cup.

Mwape, the country’s most successful national team coach at women’s level has been at the centre of sex abuse allegations for close to a year now.

The allegations went in overdrive weeks before Zambia’s maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup in New Zealand were the team suffered humiliation to Japan and Spain before signing off on a high against Costa Rica.

In their latest publication, the Guardian claims a FIFA investigation has revealed that Mwape was foundling with players during the World Cup.

“Zambia’s coach, Bruce Mwape, has been accused of rubbing his hands over the chest of one of his players two days before his country’s historic victory over Costa Rica in their final match at the Women’s World Cup.

“Fifa has confirmed it received an official complaint about the alleged incident after Zambia claimed their first win at a World Cup on Monday in New Zealand. Before the tournament the Guardian revealed Mwape was the subject of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct,” the publication claims.

The paper quotes an unknown source who said Several players saw Mwape rubbing his hands over the chest of one of the players after training last Friday.

However, in a statement, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Reuben Kamanga described the allegations as a surprise.

“We wish to state the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has not received any such complaint from any of the players or officials in the delegation that travelled to the World Cup. It has therefore come as a surprise for us to hear of such alleged misconduct by the coach as reported in the said online publication,” Kamanga said.

He said all Copper Queens training sessions were filmed by the FAZ media team and there is no such footage as envisioned by The Guardian.

“Additionally, a FIFA film crew attached to the Zambian team at the World Cup was present at all training sessions,” he said.

