THE COUNTRY MUST BE VERY CAREFUL AND OBSERVANT ON ECL’S DARK POLITICAL MOTIVES…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

We are being reminded from what the priests did when they asked ECL to rig elections in order to continue benefiting from him , most media houses are doing business with the PF to promote an agenda of anti UPND .

We have seen how some people in govt that were left in influencial positions that are loyal to ECL have been doing to expose confidential and secrets of the UPND govt . we have seen how some institutions of govt particularly the judiciary ,how they were dancing to the PF trombone .

We have seen how ECL has been visiting super markets and asking photographers to capture him while he holds a bag of mealie meal , and asking people like TAYALI to express his political views , which is not strange because we have seen all this happen when ECL used anything against president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA . We saw how a break in at ECL’s residence brought attention in the country to dimonise the UPND govt .

If these activities are being supported by ECL , he is likely to be declared a risk to peace and national security of this country . The catholic priests are messengers of ECL’s campaign strategy because they are the same priests who used the church services to ask ECL never to give up power if he lost the election .

Zambians should be very critical of what ECL is capable of doing in this country , the catholic Church may get divided because he wants easterners and bembas to denounce the UPND govt , he has done this before so what can stop him now when he has become a more enemy to the president for roving him from power .

One of the major principles of ECL is divide and rule , what the priests are doing is divide the country , later they may get to the chiefs and so on , as long as UPND remains in govt , ECL can not support unity in this country , he would rather see economic sabbotage , media controls etc , we urge those closer to the president to ensure there is particularity in the way ECL is being understood as former head of state because his charecter is shrewd .

It is very important to realise that zambians were gassed and to this day ECL pretends he does not know who terrorised this country under his constituitional authority , ECL can’t be trusted and he has never been one , when his carders were killing people , he gave them protection and money , when president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA was almost assassinated by PF assassins , ECL was pleased with mutness . They almost killed president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA at community house , his priests were silent but when they carried s peaceful search at ECL’s residence, the priests were back at it in church .

What we are seeing in this country are conspiracy theories being used by cartels which supported ECL and the main objective is to ensure the country is ungovernable , that is what is going to please ECL and his minions because they know they can’t win a ligitimate and democratically organised election , the UPND govt should be feared by these mafias by becoming firm and harsh to protect the interests of the country , zambia is our mother and we can’t allow the mafias to destroy the unity of purpose , it is no longer about democracy with these schemes by PF mafias that can easily breed anarchy , there must be no freedom guaranteed after a bad speech . Tame ECL first and the country will be governed orderly , deregistering PF in zambia will not change the beauty of this country by the savages who want power back wrongfully . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY