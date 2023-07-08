THE CULTURE OF CALLING FORMER PRESIDENTS A THIEF MUST END- MANGANI

…………….says no leader will be celebrated in Zambia if the trend continues.

LUSAKA…Saturday July 8, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Former Home Affairs Minister Lameck Mangani has discouraged the trend of labelling every Former President as a criminal.

Speaking during a press briefing Friday, Mr Mangani said Zambia has a history of vilifying former leaders some of whom had their families badly affected

Mr Mangani said to avoid a repeat of such things, the trend must be done away with.

He said there is no leader in Zambia that will be celebrated if the same trend continues.

Mr Mangani stated that the Kawalala concept is very damaging.

“When Dr Kaunda smoothly handed over power, they accused him of having stolen. If the allegations , remember how society views things. Dr. Kaunda was treated like a criminal, a dictator. This is the danger of treating people harshly in the court of public opinion. Dr Fredrick Chiluba was also treated the same. His immunity was removed. He was called a thief. Look at how the Children of Dr Chiluba are living today. Is that what we desire that when someone serves, they shouldn’t settle freely?

The same fate hit Rupiah Banda, he was called a Criminal after MMD was defeated. Vehicles were seized , accused of stealing a lot of money. They went to court until he was acquitted. Then we have Edgar Lungu, he smoothly handed over power, the humiliation he suffered at Heroes National Stadium is what has followed even up to now. Every leader will be called a thief,” Mangani stated.

Mr Mangani has predicted that President Hakainde Hichilema is likely to suffer the same fate of being vilified if the rot is not stopped.

“President Hichilema also, we all know that he had a successful background, the mare fact that he has not declared assets, this trend will continue, and the family will be victimised,” he said.