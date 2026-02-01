THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HH AND ECL

HH within a year, 4 years now; pupils who could never afford quality education are now going to boarding schools freely with funding from CDF.

No one is troubling our poor parents or relatives in town over school fees. How much was the cheapest secondary school 5 years ago? Now, that’s what we call real change- the change that impacts people in the most rural areas than just focusing in towns.





It is evident, Eastern province was underperforming because of poverty; but, since the declaration of free education when HH came into office, the province is topping at grade 12 for the past 4 years. HH has invested more in citizens than infrastructure; that’s leadership.





He has increased the number of beneficiaries of higher education loans, even adding institutions like Levy University which never benefited from student loans ever since. Even the grade 7, 9 drop outs or let’s say any citizen with an NRC today has an opportunity to at least attain a skill fully funded by CDF.





In only 4 years, HH and his government have employed more than any other government ever did: since independence, if you choose to use ratios. We can go on and on





On 13th August, it is going to take a f00l with a child at a secondary school on CDF and a child in primary and junior secondary school benefiting from free education to vote for someone else than HH





Today presidency looks attractive because of HH, his successes have made leadership to look easier.





Above all, I don’t support HH as a person but I % support his works! Even if what he has done and still doing was done by someone else, I would still stand in solidarity.



