THE DUMBEST CRIMINAL IN SA!



Meet SA dumbest Criminal who stole Millions of Rands from FNB with his friends and nabbed after a social media post.





The broke into the bank through an underground tunnel which took them 6 months to dig. It was a clean job. Three days after the robbery, he posted pictures of money on social media showing of huge sums of cash.





He was immediately arrested together with his friends, a huge sum of money was recovered.





Southern Classic Media 