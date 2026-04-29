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“The ECL Body That Refuses to Die: Speculation, Suspicion, and the Ghost of KK”





28 April 2026 — KK Day



AM



They say the dead rest in peace. But in Zambia, even the grave is a contested territory. It’s a war.



Today, on the very day the nation remembers Kenneth Kaunda — the founding father who preached unity and dignity — the government once again lunged for possession of Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s body.





Frozen in Pretoria like a relic of medieval Europe, the sixth President is dragged through courts instead of being laid to rest.

SABC reports that Lusaka’s lawyers filed yet another reconsideration application at the Pretoria High Court, challenging the urgent order that directed the remains back to Two Mountains mortuary.



The irony is unbearable: the same government that mocked him in life now fights tooth and nail to own him in death.



The family, weary and wounded, wanted a quiet burial in South Africa. Instead, they are dragged through endless litigation, watching their loved one treated like a trophy.



“La muerte es más fuerte que el amor,” the Spanish poet once wrote — death is stronger than love. Yet here, even death is weaker than politics.





What misery is this, where a Christian nation guts its former leader like a fish without family consent, then later wants to parade the corpse as a symbol of unity?



The streets of Lusaka whisper sorrow. Cairo Road, Muso O Tunya, ordinary citizens cry openly, draped in knightly colours, mourning not just the man but the dignity of burial itself.





The government’s denials ring hollow. “We don’t want the body,” they said yesterday. Today, they file papers again. Tomorrow, they will claim it is for national honour.



But honour without compassion is a masquerade. The coffin becomes a stage prop, the body a bargaining chip.





Edgar Lungu, loved for his laughter, his dancing, his tears, built bridges and airports for the people.



Now he is reduced to a frozen pawn in a legal chess game. The family’s grief is mocked by bureaucracy, their mourning hijacked by protocol.





And so, the dead are brought alive again, not in memory but in courtroom battles.



Zambia watches, bewildered, as the government fights to possess what it once rejected. The second death of ECL is not in Pretoria’s morgue but in the nation’s conscience.





How bitter the contrast with Kenneth Kaunda, whose KK Day we mark today. KK stood for unity, dignity, and African liberation. He was the man who sang “Tiyende Pamodzi” — let’s walk together — and meant it.





Today, instead of walking together, Zambia stumbles over a coffin, divided by suspicion and lies. Who gained access to ECL’s body without consent of Mrs. Lungu and lawyer Makebi Zulu last week? Who hides what, and why?





This is a developing story, but one truth is clear: Zambia has lost not only a leader, but the dignity of death itself.







–Amb. Anthony Mukwita, Author & International Relations Analyst