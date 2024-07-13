THE ELECTORAL BRANCH OF UPND, ECZ UNDER THE CHAIRMANSHIP OF MWANGALA ZALOMIS, HAS PERFECTED IT’S ART OF WINNING ELECTIONS FOR THE RULING PARTY – Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali
THE ELECTORAL BRANCH OF UPND, ECZ UNDER THE CHAIRMANSHIP OF MWANGALA ZALOMIS, HAS PERFECTED IT’S ART OF WINNING ELECTIONS FOR THE RULING PARTY
=====================
UPND has been rigging elections, especially in their strongholds, from the time they were in opposition, now that they are in power, they have taken it at a larger scale.
Honestly, how can you expect UPND cadres, like Ms. Zalomis and my good friend Chipenzi, who fought so hard to bring UPND into power to change overnight and be impartial in conducting elections?
On the other hand, they have crippled PF, awe mwandi, ni Lesa sotwafwe, otherwise I might as well start looking for a plot I start building kuno kwine.
HERE ARE THE CONSOLIDATED FINAL RESULTS – 8/9 WARDS, WHICH I HAVE PICKED ON SOCIAL MEDIA
1. Constituency – Ward
Nakonde – Mulao ward
UPND – 588
SP – 237
IND – 398
LM – 32
UPPZ – 19
Rej – 37
Total cast – 1,311
2. Nakonde – Luchinde
UPND – 674
IND – 195
SP – 122
UNIP – 130
LM – 86
UPPZ – 41
Rej – 08
Total Cast – 1,256
3. Sikongo – Liumena ward
UPND – 1,209
SP – 113
CF – 25
LM – 14
Rej : 17
Total Cast : 1,378
4. Choma – Mubula ward
UPND – 833
LM – 227
SP – 205
PF – 10
Total Cast : 1,275
5. Mufumbwe – Kaminzeke
UPND – 802
SP – 116
UPPZ – 15
PF – 5
Total Cast : 938
6. Sikongo – Mwenyi ward
UPND – 929
SP – 200
Total Cast : 1,129
7. Kawambwa – Lushiba
UPND – 648
IND – 308
Total Cast : 956
8. Kanchibiya – Chinama
UPND – 858
UPPZ – 370
SP – 292
CF – 271
PF – 46
LM – 16
IND – 14
Total Cast : 1,867
OVERALL TOTALS – 8/9 WARDS
1. UPND – 6,541
2. SP – 1,285
3. IND – 915
4. UPPZ – 445
5. LM – 375
6. CF – 296
7. PF – 61
8. UNIP – 130
