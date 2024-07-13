THE ELECTORAL BRANCH OF UPND, ECZ UNDER THE CHAIRMANSHIP OF MWANGALA ZALOMIS, HAS PERFECTED IT’S ART OF WINNING ELECTIONS FOR THE RULING PARTY – Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

THE ELECTORAL BRANCH OF UPND, ECZ UNDER THE CHAIRMANSHIP OF MWANGALA ZALOMIS, HAS PERFECTED IT’S ART OF WINNING ELECTIONS FOR THE RULING PARTY

=====================

UPND has been rigging elections, especially in their strongholds, from the time they were in opposition, now that they are in power, they have taken it at a larger scale.

Honestly, how can you expect UPND cadres, like Ms. Zalomis and my good friend Chipenzi, who fought so hard to bring UPND into power to change overnight and be impartial in conducting elections?

On the other hand, they have crippled PF, awe mwandi, ni Lesa sotwafwe, otherwise I might as well start looking for a plot I start building kuno kwine.

HERE ARE THE CONSOLIDATED FINAL RESULTS – 8/9 WARDS, WHICH I HAVE PICKED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

1. Constituency – Ward

Nakonde – Mulao ward

UPND – 588

SP – 237

IND – 398

LM – 32

UPPZ – 19

Rej – 37

Total cast – 1,311

2. Nakonde – Luchinde

UPND – 674

IND – 195

SP – 122

UNIP – 130

LM – 86

UPPZ – 41

Rej – 08

Total Cast – 1,256

3. Sikongo – Liumena ward

UPND – 1,209

SP – 113

CF – 25

LM – 14

Rej : 17

Total Cast : 1,378

4. Choma – Mubula ward

UPND – 833

LM – 227

SP – 205

PF – 10

Total Cast : 1,275

5. Mufumbwe – Kaminzeke

UPND – 802

SP – 116

UPPZ – 15

PF – 5

Total Cast : 938

6. Sikongo – Mwenyi ward

UPND – 929

SP – 200

Total Cast : 1,129

7. Kawambwa – Lushiba

UPND – 648

IND – 308

Total Cast : 956

8. Kanchibiya – Chinama

UPND – 858

UPPZ – 370

SP – 292

CF – 271

PF – 46

LM – 16

IND – 14

Total Cast : 1,867

OVERALL TOTALS – 8/9 WARDS

1. UPND – 6,541

2. SP – 1,285

3. IND – 915

4. UPPZ – 445

5. LM – 375

6. CF – 296

7. PF – 61

8. UNIP – 130

Good morning