The Emmanuel TV Hybrid Set-Top Box: A Revolutionary Way to Watch Emmanuel TV

On June 12, 2025, a special event took place at the Faith Resort prayer mountain in Lagos, Nigeria—the official launch of The Emmanuel TV Hybrid Set-Top Box. This day was even more meaningful because it marked what would have been Prophet T.B. Joshua’s 62nd birthday.



This new device is a breakthrough in TV technology, designed specifically for Emmanuel TV viewers and the global Christian community. It offers advanced features that make watching TV easier, clearer, and more interactive than ever before.

What Makes the Emmanuel TV Hybrid Box Special?

This is not just an ordinary TV decoder—it is the first of its kind in the world, built to give users the best experience when watching Emmanuel TV. Here are some of its amazing features:

Supports 400+ Languages with AI Subtitles: No matter what language you speak, this device allows you to watch content in your preferred language. Using AI-powered subtitles, it translates broadcasts into over 400 languages, making it accessible to people worldwide.

Voice-Controlled Remote: Tired of typing or searching for channels manually? The voice prompt feature lets you simply speak into the remote to find the content you want—hands-free!

Turns Any TV into a Smart TV: You don’t need an expensive smart TV to enjoy high-quality streaming. Just connect the Emmanuel TV Hybrid Box to your TV using an HDMI cable, and it instantly upgrades your viewing experience.

Works with Internet & Satellite (Hybrid Connection): Unlike regular decoders, this device supports both internet and satellite connections—and you can use them at the same time! This means you’ll always have a stable connection, whether you’re streaming online or watching via satellite.

Record, Rewind, and Pause Live TV (PVR Feature): Missed your favorite program? No problem! The Personal Video Recorder (PVR) feature lets you record live TV, rewind, fast-forward, or pause, so you never miss a moment.

Ultra-HD 4K Picture Quality: Experience crystal-clear visuals with 4K Ultra HD resolution, far better than standard HD. Every sermon, prayer, and miracle moment will look sharper and more lifelike.

No Subscription Fees – Plug and Play: Once you buy the Emmanuel TV Hybrid Box, there are no extra charges—no monthly fees, no hidden costs. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi (if available), and start watching!

A Tribute to Prophet T.B. Joshua’s Legacy

This innovation was made possible under the leadership of Pastor Evelyn Joshua, who has continued to advance the vision of Emmanuel TV after the passing of Prophet T.B. Joshua. Supporters around the world have expressed gratitude for her dedication, as this device brings the church’s message to millions in a more powerful and accessible way.

The Emmanuel TV Hybrid Box is more than just technology—it’s a tool for global unity. With its multilingual support and high-quality streaming, believers from different nations can now connect more deeply with the teachings of SCOAN (The Synagogue Church Of All Nations).

Watch the Official Launch Video

Want to see the unveiling of this amazing device? Watch the full launch event on YouTube:

The Emmanuel TV Hybrid Set-Top Box is a game-changer for Christian media. With its cutting-edge technology, user-friendly features, and no subscription costs, it is set to revolutionize how people watch Emmanuel TV and other faith-based content.

If you’re looking for a better, smarter, and more affordable way to enjoy your favorite Christian programs, this device is the perfect solution!

Get yours today and experience TV like never before! 🎉📺

EmmanuelTVHybridBox #ProphetTBJoshua #ChristianTVDecoder #4KFaithBroadcasting #NoSubscriptionTV #MultilingualChurchTV #EvelynJoshuaMinistry