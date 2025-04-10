The End of an Entertainment Era: Zuba Comes to a Close after 8 Years!



After eight magical years of capturing the hearts and minds of viewers across the nation, Zuba will air its final episode in April 2025.





Since its debut in 2017, Zuba became an instant proudly Zambian sensation, creating unforgettable moments, sparking conversations, dominating prime viewership hours, and uniting Zambians from all walks of life. From its relatable storylines and exceptional talent, Zuba has been a source of joy, laughter and emotional connection for millions of viewers.





During its tenure, Zuba has worked with a number of Zambian and African talent; from actors, directors, script writers, directors of photography, makeup artists and more. Thanks to the tireless work of these creative minds, over 1500 episodes were produced, providing over 600 hours of entertainment. In 2022, a significant milestone was reached as Zuba became the first Zambian TV drama to hit 1000 episodes.





The final episode promises to be a fitting end to Zuba’s life story and that of many other characters we grew to love over the years. Zambezi Magic Channel Head Mosibudi Pheeha says “Zuba has been one of our flagships shows and has given us a sense of pride to champion. We launched 8 years ago as Zambia’s first official telenovela paving a way for many talents in the country and subsequently having notable impact to the film and television industry.” With gratitude she adds, “Thank you to the cast and crew who have produced an impeccable show for the past 8 seasons and has solidified our channel as a leader in the industry and Multichoice as the greatest storyteller in Africa. We look forward to new opportunities and creating new Magic as the channel continues to grow. Zikomo.”





Zuba, a beloved fixture in Zambian entertainment will feature a special screening of two episodes on Wednesday, April 30th 2025, starting from 19:30 CAT, and the finale at 20:00 CAT on Zambezi Magic Ch 162 on DStv and Ch 3 on GOtv.





Zuba has left an indelible mark on Zambia’s content production landscape, not only in entertainment value, but in raising awareness on key issues affecting society, celebrating Zambian culture, and providing a platform for new and emerging talent. With its unique blend of drama, humour and local flavour, Zuba resonated with viewers of all ages, and it will forever be a part of Zambia’s television history.