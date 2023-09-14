The extensive international travel undertaken by President HH, totaling 51 trips, are worrying- Edwin Lifwekelo

THE EXTENSIVE TRAVEL OF HH

Drain on Taxpayer Money

Lusaka………14th September 2023

Presidency comes with immense responsibilities and expectations, not least of which is the judicious use of taxpayers’ money. However, since assuming office, President Hakainde Hichilema’s numerous international trips, amounting to 51 in a relatively short period to be specific in two years mathematically means two trips per month, can not go unnoticed. These frequent journeys, are unwarranted drain on taxpayers’ funds, especially when Zambia is undergoing serious economic turbulences.

President Hichilema’s frequent travels are an exorbitant and unjustifiable use of public funds. The costs associated with such high-frequency international travel, including flights, accommodations, security, and associated expenses, are substantial. These expenses, when accrued over 51 trips, create a substantial burden on the national treasury.

The Zambian public has a right to know how their hard-earned money is being spent, and the president should be held accountable for these expenses. Without clear and detailed information, it becomes challenging to evaluate whether these trips are providing tangible benefits for the country.

One particularly concerning aspect of President Hichilema’s frequent travels is that Zambia already has a presidential fleet comprising two aircraft, which have been maintained at taxpayer expense. These aircraft are designed to accommodate presidential travel, ensuring convenience, security, and cost-efficiency for official trips.

The fact that President Hichilema has not consistently utilized these aircraft for his international travels raises questions about the rationale behind their maintenance. It seems illogical to maintain such an expensive asset while consistently opting for commercial flights and incurring significant costs .

It is essential to acknowledge that international travel is a crucial part of a president’s duties, involving diplomacy, trade negotiations, and participation in international forums. However, the frequency of President Hichilema’s trips begs the question of whether these engagements could be coordinated more efficiently, reducing the financial strain on taxpayers.

One alternative could be to consolidate multiple engagements into a single international trip, reducing the number of journeys. Additionally, the government could explore the possibility of utilizing the presidential fleet to its full potential, thus optimizing resources and minimizing costs.

The extensive international travel undertaken by President Hakainde Hichilema since taking office, totaling 51 trips, are worrying..The presidency involvement with engaging with the global community, is crucial to strike a balance between fulfilling international obligations and ensuring the judicious use of public funds. Transparency and accountability regarding the costs of these trivps are vital to address the concerns of the Zambian people and to demonstrate responsible governance.

ZAMBIA DESERVES BETTER

Edwin Lifwekelo

Acting PF Media Director