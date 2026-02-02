The fact UPND won in Kasama doesn’t mean I’m unpopular in Lukashya -Lukashya MP George  Chisanga

‎The fact UPND won in Kasama doesn’t mean I’m unpopular in Lukashya – Chisanga



‎‎Lukashya member of parliament George Chisanga (PF) says the fact that the Tonse lost the mayoral elections to the UPND in Kasama does not mean that he is unpopular



‎Kasama is made up of two constituencies, Kasama-Central and Lukashya. During the just ended by-elections, the UPND obtained most of the votes in their win from Lukashya, where Chisanga is member of parliament.



‎Asked over the weekend if the same raised questions on his own popularity in the area, particularly that he was the campaign chairman, Chisanga defended himself, and accused the UPND of having won the elections through stealing.

