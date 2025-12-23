THE FALL OF LIBYA

Libya in 2008

▪️Libya’s GDP per Capita was highest in Africa at 14,000 USD

▪️This was also than the per capita of countries such as Russia, Türkiye, Chile etc.

▪️It’s per capita was nearly the same as the estimate for the Central and Eastern Europe

▪️As early as 2000s, Libya had 100% access to electricity

▪️Life expectancy was estimated as 73 years in 2008

▪️Only about 5% of the country’s population was living below poverty line

Libya in 2023

▪️In 2023, Libya’s GDP per Capita has more than halved to 5,872 USD

▪️The per capita in Libya has since been overtaken by 6 African Countries, and also ranks behind its peers in 2008

▪️As of 2021, only 70% of Libya’s population had access to electricity

▪️15 years down the line, Life expectancy has remained constant at 73 years while it has increased by nearly 4 years across her neighbours

▪️Almost a third of the country’s population is currently living below the poverty line

SOURCE: DataSpeaks