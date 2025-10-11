The Fear of the Learned: Why UPND Trembles at the Name John Sangwa – Dr. Mwelwa

The Fear of the Learned: Why UPND Trembles at the Name John Sangwa





By Dr. Mwelwa



In African politics, nothing frightens the powerful more than a man who cannot be bought, broken, or silenced. John Sangwa, SC, is such a man — and his sudden appearance on Zambia’s political stage has sent visible tremors through the ruling party. The same voices that once praised him for defending the rule of law now brand him foreign, immoral, and unworthy. What changed? He dared to speak, and worse — he dared to offer himself to lead.





Sangwa’s crime is not ambition; it is independence. For years, he stood as a guardian of constitutional order, a voice of caution against the abuse of power. He questioned both PF and UPND governments with equal conviction. When the opposition was crushed, he stood for justice. When the ruling elite needed moral credibility, they paraded his opinions as proof of their democratic credentials. But the moment he said, “I am available to serve,” they unsheathed their knives.





This is how tyranny operates in Africa — not in uniform, but in suits; not with decrees, but with microphones. It does not arrest you immediately; it ridicules you first. It questions your birthplace, your faith, your private life — until you appear too scandalous to be listened to. When Matambo bans Sangwa from Copperbelt, when Mwaliteta mocks his purported bachelorhood, when Simuuwe manufactures a foreign origin, they are not defending democracy — they are defending fear.





Fear that ideas may once again command more respect than positions. Fear that a man with no party machinery could inspire genuine hope. Fear that a citizen could rise without permission from the establishment. African history is littered with such fears — from Lumumba to Nkrumah, from Tsvangirai to Biko — all men who threatened power not with armies, but with clarity.





The truth is simple: UPND’s reaction is not political strategy; it is political insecurity. A confident government debates ideas. A frightened one bans entry, insults celibacy, and questions nationality. The very leaders who shout “democracy!” from the rooftops now tremble before a citizen exercising his right to participate. If democracy is only for the loyal, then it is no longer democracy — it is selective liberty wearing the mask of freedom.



The Constitution of Zambia is clear — every citizen has the right to speak, assemble, and contest. Sangwa has broken no law. But in a land where power fears intellect, truth itself becomes subversive. Matambo and his cohorts should remember: no government ever survived by insulting its thinkers. When the drum of wisdom beats, even kings must listen, for the people will follow the rhythm of truth.





Sangwa has done nothing but remind us that freedom is not granted — it is practiced. And those who attempt to silence him have already confessed their guilt before the nation. For as the African proverb says, “It is the guilty dog that barks loudest.”