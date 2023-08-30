THE FIRST FAMILY TO DRILL SEVEN WATER BOREHOLES IN LUSAKA AS PART OF 2 YEARS OF UPND IN GOVERNMENT.

August 29, 2023

LUSAKA – Republican President Hakainde Hichilema and his family this afternoon continued with their community service initiatives with the drilling of seven water boreholes to be located in each of the seven constituencies in Lusaka as a way of supplementing the Lusaka water and sewerage company.

The President who is using personal resources as a way of commemorating the second anniversary of the UPND in Government held a ground breaking ceremony for the project in Kabanana area of Mandevu Constituency of Lusaka.

Today’s ground breaking ceremony will culminate into the sinking of one water borehole in each of the seven constituencies of Lusaka district whose siting will be decided by communities that are hard hit by water shortages.

This according to President Hichilema is one way of giving back and celebrating with communities that braved August 12th, 2021 to vote for him and the UPND into office.

This UPND has placed clean water and sanitation as one of its major pillars in its governance manifesto as evidenced by the insistence on ensuring that all public places such as schools, clinics and markets are connected to clean safe water to avoid the spread of water bone diseases.

The UPND is celebrating its second anniversary under the theme : 2 years of turning challenges into opportunities.

Credit: UPND MEDIA TEAM