THE FIRST FAMILY TO DRILL SEVEN WATER BOREHOLES IN LUSAKA AS PART OF 2 YEARS OF UPND IN GOVERNMENT.
August 29, 2023
LUSAKA – Republican President Hakainde Hichilema and his family this afternoon continued with their community service initiatives with the drilling of seven water boreholes to be located in each of the seven constituencies in Lusaka as a way of supplementing the Lusaka water and sewerage company.
The President who is using personal resources as a way of commemorating the second anniversary of the UPND in Government held a ground breaking ceremony for the project in Kabanana area of Mandevu Constituency of Lusaka.
Today’s ground breaking ceremony will culminate into the sinking of one water borehole in each of the seven constituencies of Lusaka district whose siting will be decided by communities that are hard hit by water shortages.
This according to President Hichilema is one way of giving back and celebrating with communities that braved August 12th, 2021 to vote for him and the UPND into office.
This UPND has placed clean water and sanitation as one of its major pillars in its governance manifesto as evidenced by the insistence on ensuring that all public places such as schools, clinics and markets are connected to clean safe water to avoid the spread of water bone diseases.
The UPND is celebrating its second anniversary under the theme : 2 years of turning challenges into opportunities.
Credit: UPND MEDIA TEAM
His friend left a legacy of building dams country wide.
His will be a legacy of building wells.
Kindly enlighten us, who left a legacy of building dams with his personal money?
I am glad you realize that one ran his race and the other is still in the middle – if even that. What legacy he will leave, only time will tell.
Ba Indigo, the enduring legacy his friend left is one of Kleptomania.
This project would have been better executed as a UPND donation, not first family. It encourages the Big Man syndrome like “umwine wa kasaka ka ndalama (Mr. Money Bags).