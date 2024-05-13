THE GAME CONTINUES TO FLAME RICK ROSS OVER DISS SONG SILENCE: ‘YOU CAN’T RUN FROM THIS’

The Game has continued to ridicule Rick Ross in their recently ignited feud, claiming the MMG mogul is too “scared” to respond to him on wax.

The Compton native took to Instagram on Saturday (May 11) and posted the cover art for his diss song “Freeway’s Revenge,” which contained several flagrant shots at Ross.

The Game used his caption to taunt the “Hustlin’” hitmaker for allegedly ducking a rap battle and instead choosing to flex his not-so-impressive wealth on social media.

“The cereal killer [duck emoji]’n this real smoke. Scared to drop that nursery rhyme you recorded the other night I see lol,” he wrote. “Fuck it, a quick W for the home team & some real rap for the fans playlist.

“Posting very attainable cereal bowls, bottled up dog piss & crouching by cars like that’s gone get you outta this ass whoopin’. IT AINT !!! & for rap fans worldwide.

“Thing about most these rap n-ggas y’all idolize is…. they pick & choose who they diss very carefully. End of the day, ALL the n-ggas in this shit know what I’m capable of especially when it’s time to go bar for bar. The real ‘Rick Ross’ @freewayricky this one was for you big homie.”

The Game then mocked Rozay’s weight, adding: “& as for chicken legs: you can’t whoop my ass or out rap me so… post all the cars, n fake watches you want to.. the real fans see through you & that Widebach Music shit !!! You can’t run from this shit. Shit, you can’t run period… human capri sun pouch body shaped n-gga you.”

The pair’s beef seems to stem from Rick Ross’ recent trolling of Drake, who he has been relentlessly taunting on both social media and his sneering diss song “Champagne Moments.”

After throwing shade at Rozay on social media in defense of Drizzy, The Game ramped things up last week by releasing the aforementioned “Freeway’s Revenge.”

The fiery song not only mocks the mogul’s weight, health issues and past stint as a correctional officer, but includes salacious allegations involving his sex life.

“You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack/ Akademiks, give this n-gga an Ozempic starter pack,” The Game raps, before referencing Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s high-profile feud: “This ain’t the Kendrick beef, my Drac’ [Drake] sings songs/ Shots rings out, the neighbor better have his Ring on.”

He also spits: “Your baby mama told me that you liked to get peed on/ You a C.O., that’s the last time you had keys on/ And we know you treat Gunplay like he a peon/ And he knows some shit that ain’t cool for him to speak on.”

Rick Ross subtly responded by quoting a 50 Cent line from “Hate It or Love It,” his hit 2005 collaboration with The Game, in an Instagram post.

He also posted a video of him belly laughing and saying: “You n-ggas don’t wanna eat? Must not. You n-ggas starving!” while holding up a Louis Vuitton-branded cereal bowl and spoon.

But that only egged on the former Aftermath signee, who wrote back: “He wanted all the smoke a week ago. Chicken legs can’t go bar for bar so we going LV for LV now I guess. I hate these rap n-ggas,” alongside a photo of a punching bag adorned with LV leather.

Prior to their recent back-and-forth, The Game and Rick Ross were semi-frequent collaborators, teaming up for tracks like “Ali Bomaye,” “Heavy Artillery” and, most recently, “Save the Best For Last.”