THE GATE OF HELL IS REAL AND IT HAS BEEN BURNING FOR 55 YEARS NON STOP



In 1971, Soviet geologists were drilling for gas in the middle of the Karakum Desert in Turkmenistan when the ground suddenly collapsed beneath them.





The entire drilling rig swallowed by the earth. Gone.



Toxic gas began leaking into the air at an alarming rate. So they made a decision that would shock the world forever.





They set it on fire.



They thought it would burn out in a few days.



That was 55 years ago.





IT IS STILL BURNING TODAY.



This crater is 230 feet wide and 100 feet deep. The heat coming off it is so intense you cannot even look straight into it. The sound roars like a jet engine. The glow can be seen for miles.





They call it THE GATE OF HELL.



And the most unbelievable part? People actually PAY to go and see it. Tourists travel from all over the world just to stand at the edge of this burning pit.





A Soviet mistake in 1971 accidentally created Turkmenistan’s biggest tourist attraction.



God’s earth is truly mysterious.



Cc:Itz Ode



African hype media