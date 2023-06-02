THE GOODNESS OF CHANGING GOVTS IS NO MATTER HOW LONG IT IS TAKING US TO KNOW WHO GASSED THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA THE TRUTH HAS ALWAYS TIME AND IT’S WAY OF COMING OUT …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

We had a president whose intelligence failed to make him know who organised the gassing of people in this country , every president is under oath to protect and defend this country . When zambians were gassed the then PRESIDENT failed to say the truth creating perceptions that his own intelligence organised the Operation in order to implicate and arrest president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA on allegations that he was behind this attack and prevent him from contesting the 2021 general elections .

We had people very close to former president who had made attractive pronouncements alleging that they knew who was behind that attack , but the nation got surprised that the former president was not interested in questioning these close individual friends to him on a serious matter like this one , when zambians had given that president constitutional powers to protect citizens and defend the sovereignty of our great nation . The president failed us with all his security heads in office , was it deliberate that investigations were being jorpadised causing citizens to taking the law into their own hands ?.

Another surprising scenerio was that people who were suspected were found with too much money and they all requested for the top security officers for protection , as the case was in munyumbwe with the HAKUYU story , We recall that the military wings were later involved and a serious operation nowhere gave maiden reports because people that were apprehended mostly were not strangers but PF members and accomplices .

It is important that zambians understand how the entire PF govt failed to know or report by law who gassed the children and families in the country , we have a former president who wants to come back to politics who doesn’t know who gassed zambians while in the office of the presidency , unless it happened in state house where his family was . It will be very interesting to know who gassed zambians begining with how the operation was designed . Anyone that was involved must praise president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for removing the death sentence from our laws of Zambia because they don’t deserve a life .

If all that happened was meant to incriminate president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA so that he does not contest elections ,while on the other hand help former president remain in power at the expense of lives that were lost among zambians , it will be interesting how PF wants to govern this country again using the same people they gassed . If it is going to be proved that this operation was mneant to accuse president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , we shall find a better name that suits the PF party and their leaders because it is inhuman and barbaric to still keep this party existing in Zambia when these leaders deserve to be at the international court of Justice at the Hague . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY