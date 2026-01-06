🇨🇴 THE GREAT ESCAPE: SHADOW TANKERS ATTEMPT TO BREAK THE BLOCKADE



While the world focuses on the fallout in Caracas, a high-stakes game of cat and mouse is playing out in the Caribbean.





At least sixteen sanctioned oil tankers that had been trapped by Trump’s “complete blockade” since mid-December fled Venezuelan ports following the capture of Maduro.





This massive movement appears to be a desperate attempt to evade the U.S. Navy’s “quarantine” by overwhelming American forces with outbound vessels heading in multiple directions simultaneously.





These “shadow fleet” vessels had been sequestered for weeks, unable to move as U.S. military assets, including the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Iwo Jima, tightened the chokehold on the regime’s oil revenue.





By Saturday, satellite imagery confirmed the ships had disappeared from their docks, with at least four spotted sailing east using “spoofing” tactics to broadcast fake locations as far away as Nigeria and the Baltic Sea.





Trump has been clear that the oil embargo remains in “full force” during this transition.





While the administration has signaled a potential carve-out for major customers like China, the military focus remains “almost exclusively” on interdicting these sanctioned shadow vessels.



