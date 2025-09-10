By Emmanuel Mwamba

The Great Renaissance Dam, Ethiopia’s Self-financed Infrastructure



Prwsident Wiliam Ruto has visited the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) , a massive hydroelectric power plant on the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia.





It is the largest hydo-project in Africa. The project, has finally been inaugurated in September 2025.





It has been a source of intense regional controversy and diplomatic tensions, primarily with downstream nations Egypt and Sudan.





Designed to double Ethiopia’s electricity output, the dam has an installed capacity of 5,150 megawatts.





For Ethiopia, it is a crucial project for economic development, aiming to provide electricity to millions of citizens and create a surplus for export.





The project was largely funded by Ethiopia itself, relying on domestic resources and government bonds rather than external institutions like the World Bank.