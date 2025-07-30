THE HH GATE: CHIPATA AIRPORT STANDARDS RAISED



It is good to see that the Chipata airport runway standards and infrastructure have been raised even higher to accommodate local big flights after being in a deplorable state for many years.





This is the gate and airport where then opposition leader and now President Hakainde Hichilema was detained for hours by the PF administration with a directive that Hakainde Hichilema was not allowed to get into Chipata without clearance from the PF.





Clearly, out of some bad situation, good things come.



Job well done HH and UPND and the Zambians who voted for change and refused to see a fellow Zambian being detained at a local airport and stopped from entering a part of Zambia.