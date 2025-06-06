The huge number of detergents Burkina Faso’s newly established local factory produces daily has been released

As we reported earlier, Burkina Faso took a significant step toward industrialization and economic self-sufficiency.

They made this possible with the opening of its first large-scale detergent production facility.

The project, identified as the Fassi Industrial Complex is located in Napamboum, Pabre and was commissioned on March 6, 2025.

It was inaugurated by no other person than the leader of the moment, President Ibrahim Traore.

According to researches we made, the project cost approximately $7.4 million but the question everything asks is that is it worth investing that amount into?

The answer is easy, Yes it is worth every penny and this is because the factory has a production capacity of 300 tons of detergent per day.

Burkina Faso have been witnessing great developments for sometime now despite some political unrest.

Since the military takeover led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, there have been reports of great developments in the country and the detergent processing plant is one of them.